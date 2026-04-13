Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Bohodukhiv Rises To Four
"Two women suffered acute stress reactions. A 7-year-old boy sustained a head cut from glass. An elderly man was also injured," the statement said.
According to preliminary investigation data, the strike was carried out using“Geran-2” type drones.Read also: Drone attack in Kherson region kills woman, injures another
As previously reported, on April 13 Russian forces attacked residential areas in the city of Bohodukhiv. Ten private houses, six outbuildings, and seven passenger cars were damaged. Initially, two victims were reported: women aged 78 and 75 who suffered acute stress reactions.
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