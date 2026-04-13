Trade Official Says Royal Directives Offer Roadmap For Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 13 (Petra) -- The royal directives to accelerate public sector modernization provide a strategic framework for the kingdom's digital transition and the improvement of government performance, a senior trade official said on Monday.Haitham Rawajbeh, the representative for the communications and information technology sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that His Majesty King Abdullah II's emphasis on technology reflects a vision for a modern administration. He added that the focus on digital tools aims to provide more flexible and efficient services to citizens and investors in line with international best practices.Reviewing the progress of the initial 2022-2025 executive program, Rawajbeh highlighted the expansion of digitized services and the opening of 13 comprehensive government service centers. These milestones, he said, have simplified access to public services and improved satisfaction levels, forming a solid foundation for more advanced phases of digital integration.Rawajbeh emphasized that Jordan's technology sector possesses the expertise to support national goals by providing advanced digital solutions. He noted that strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors is essential to improving the business environment and attracting foreign capital.The next phase of development requires faster integration between government systems and the wider adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, Rawajbeh said. He argued that these steps are vital for maintaining the sustainability of modernization efforts and reinforcing Jordan's position as a regional hub for digital services.The Jordan Chamber of Commerce continues to act as an advocate for the commercial and service sectors, Rawajbeh added, seeking to empower the technology industry through dialogue with government entities. He noted that the chamber is actively proposing regulatory improvements to keep pace with the requirements of the digital economy.The official concluded that streamlining government procedures through digitalization directly enhances the kingdom's investment appeal by reducing time and costs for businesses. He stated that increased transparency and reliability would bolster the confidence of both domestic and international investors, particularly within high-growth technology sectors.