Patent Filings Jump 30% As India Strengthens Innovation Ecosystem

MENAFN - KNN India)India recorded a 30.2 percent increase in patent filings to 1,43,729 in 2025–26, up from 1,10,375 in the previous fiscal, driven by government initiatives to strengthen the intellectual property rights ecosystem, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

India is currently the world's sixth-largest patent filer, with over 69 percent of applications originating domestically. States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have emerged as key contributors to innovation.

Steady Growth in Filings

Patent filings in India have shown a consistent upward trend over the years, rising from 45,444 in 2016–17 to 92,163 in 2023–24, before reaching a record high in FY26, reported PTI.

The growth reflects increased innovation activity and improved awareness of intellectual property protection among startups, MSMEs, and academic institutions.

Policy Support Drives Ecosystem

The government has implemented several measures to support patent filings, including reduced fees for startups, small entities, and educational institutions, as well as expedited examination processes.

Additionally, pro bono facilitation has been introduced to assist Indian startups in filing and processing patent, trademark, and design applications.

Robust Examination Framework

Patent applications are granted only after a detailed examination process to ensure compliance with criteria such as novelty, inventive step, and industrial applicability under the Patents Act, 1970.

The process follows a two-tier system, involving examination and review by the controller. The Act also provides for pre-grant opposition by any person and post-grant opposition by interested parties, ensuring that only high-quality patents are approved.

The increase in filings highlights India's strengthening innovation ecosystem and growing emphasis on indigenous research and development.

(KNN Bureau)