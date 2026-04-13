Iran Signals Readiness For Talks And Agreement With U.S.

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is prepared to engage in negotiations and reach an agreement with the United States based on logic and principles, said the Head of Iran's Judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, Mohseni-Eje stated that the Iranian side remains open to dialogue.

According to him, the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, defended the country's legitimate rights and achievements during previous discussions, but the talks did not succeed due to differing demands from the US side.

Mohseni Ejei emphasized that all branches of power in Iran, along with diplomats and citizens, are united in preserving the country's achievements across all sectors.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran, on the same day, began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan's mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.