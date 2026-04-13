Christye Sisson
- Professor of Photographic Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology
Professional clinical experience includes ophthalmic photography in a general ophthalmic and retina specialty setting, including fluorescein angiography, ICG angiography, fundus photography, slit lamp photography, optical coherence tomography, Ultra Wide field (UWF) retinal imaging, hand-held fundus imaging and research imaging.
Professional educational experience includes technical, biomedical, scientific and ophthalmic photography as a tenured associate professor in Photographic Sciences. Visiting Faculty at Eye Institute at University of Rochester Medical Center.
Professional certification: Certified Retinal Angiographer, since 1997
Specialties: Education and pedagogy in ophthalmic, medical, scientific and technical photography.Experience
- –present Associate Professor of Photographic Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology
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