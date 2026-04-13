Iran Fast-Tracks Domestic Flight Plans With Ongoing Airport Restoration
According to her, as a result of the efforts of the country's aviation industry workers, restoration work in this area is being carried out more quickly.
Sadegh noted that serious steps are planned to be taken to accurately investigate the damage to the country's airports and restore them.
Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran, on the same day, began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan's mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.
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