Nowshera Outrage: Family Demands Justice For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Teenage Girl

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Razia Bibi, wife of Zeroli Khan, a resident of Pabbi Station Korona, District Nowshera, located within the limits of Pabbi Police Station, while addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, has demanded immediate arrest and justice for the mischievous youths Sheri, son of Shahid and Afaq, who severely tortured and sexually assaulted her 16-year-old daughter Sunila, daughter of Zeroli Khan.

According to details, Razia Bibi, while addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, accompanied by her 16-year-old daughter Sunila, who was in a seriously injured condition and had her medical report, said that on April 5, 2026, she had gone to a wedding at the house of a close relative located in the neighborhood and her 16-year-old daughter Sunila, daughter of Zaroli, was alone at home and it was locked behind her.

Also Read: Three policemen injured in militant attack on polio team in Hangu

During this time, her close relatives and neighbors, Sheri and Afaq, climbed the wall and forcibly fed my daughter drugs then subjected her to severe torture and then sexually assaulted her.

Razia Bibi said that when I returned from the wedding ceremony and opened the lock of the house, my daughter was lying injured in the doorway of the house, foaming at the mouth and unconscious. We took her to Khyber Teaching Hospital for treatment. She was admitted to the ICU ward in critical condition.

When my daughter regained consciousness and a medical check-up was conducted, it was proven that she had been sexually assaulted by unruly youths after being tortured.

Razia Bibi said that her husband has passed away and she has a son who works hard and earns money for the family. She said that she neither has money nor any intercession. If she does, she can only pray to Allah.

She said that she has a request to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DPO Nowshera to arrest the mischievous youths Sheri and Afaq, who subjected my daughter Sunila to severe torture and abuse and auctioned off our honor, and provide us with justice.