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Iran Slams US Hormuz Blockade as 'Piracy'
(MENAFN) Iran's military has fired back against Washington's sweeping maritime restrictions Monday, denouncing the US naval blockade as a brazen act of piracy in direct violation of international law.
"The restrictions imposed by criminal America on maritime navigation and transit in international waters are illegal and constitute piracy," said a statement issued by Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces.
In a significant escalation of its response, Tehran declared it would move swiftly to enforce a permanent control mechanism over the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most strategically vital waterways — in direct retaliation against US threats, the statement said.
The warning extended beyond the strait itself, with Iran putting the entire region on notice: no port across the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman would be considered safe should Iranian ports come under any form of threat, it added.
"The restrictions imposed by criminal America on maritime navigation and transit in international waters are illegal and constitute piracy," said a statement issued by Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces.
In a significant escalation of its response, Tehran declared it would move swiftly to enforce a permanent control mechanism over the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most strategically vital waterways — in direct retaliation against US threats, the statement said.
The warning extended beyond the strait itself, with Iran putting the entire region on notice: no port across the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman would be considered safe should Iranian ports come under any form of threat, it added.
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