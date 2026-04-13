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Four Middle School Students Die After Drowning in China's Guangxi
(MENAFN) Four middle school students lost their lives after drowning in the Beiliu River in Xiangqi Town, Wuzhou City, located in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities confirmed Sunday in an official statement.
The fatal incident unfolded around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon as the students were swimming in the river, according to a statement formally released by the Xiangqi town government shortly after the tragedy came to light.
Authorities have since launched a formal investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the devastating tragedy. The statement also carried an urgent appeal to parents across the region, strongly urging them to warn their children of the serious and potentially fatal dangers posed by unsupervised swimming in hazardous, fast-moving waterways.
The fatal incident unfolded around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon as the students were swimming in the river, according to a statement formally released by the Xiangqi town government shortly after the tragedy came to light.
Authorities have since launched a formal investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the devastating tragedy. The statement also carried an urgent appeal to parents across the region, strongly urging them to warn their children of the serious and potentially fatal dangers posed by unsupervised swimming in hazardous, fast-moving waterways.
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