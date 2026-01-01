QFFD Provided Over $667M In Aid Throughout 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) provided over $667m in aid through 2025 for more than 45 countries, culminating in a year abounding with forged partnerships and achieving a concrete breakthrough in lending impetus to the agenda of development and humanitarian work on the global stage.

The 2025 aid had been distributed to the healthcare sector with nearly $62.1m, over $74.1m to education, nearly $314.9m to economic development, as well as over $141.1m to humanitarian aid, among other areas, QFFD clarified in its annual bulletin published yesterday.

QFFD further indicated that throughout 2025, it had contributed to meeting urgent needs and backing long-term recovery efforts, in addition to bolstering resilience capabilities through mobilizing innovative financial resources and forging impactful partnerships.

In his lead editorial, Chairperson of QFFD H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani said that in a world that grows more interconnected by the day, international development cooperation remains the cornerstone of global stability and shared prosperity, as the security and welfare of any nation have become deeply connected to the security and welfare of all nations.

To have a true and enduring impact, QFFD is committed to strengthening fair and comprehensive development through directing resources towards those categories and societies which are mostly in need, prioritising the long-term humanitarian impact at the expense of short-term returns, through concessional financing, international advocacy, and institutional cooperation, HE Sheikh Thani added.

The Chairperson further elaborated that in essence of its mission, QFFD invests in sustainable solutions that help build a world where human dignity is shielded, a world where innovation and abilities grow, offering opportunities for all without exception to ensure that no one is left behind.

Throughout 2025, QFFD had proceeded to deepen its commitment to multilateral operation through broadening its partnership with governments, development banks, charitable institutions, UN entities, civil society organisations, and the private sector.