Gaikwad Will Feel At Ease With Two Points On The Board For CSK: Faf Du Plessis

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes that skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will "feel at ease" after leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, a victory which he feels will go a long way in giving them the confidence for bringing their campaign on track.

Sanju Samson's scintillating unbeaten 115 powered CSK to post a massive 212/2. He also shared a 113-run stand with youngster Ayush Mhatre, who slammed 59 off 36 deliveries. Overton picked 4-18, the best figures of the season so far, and used hard lengths well to stifle the DC middle order, as they were eventually bowled out for 189.

“I think Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy has been very good. Even in the previous games, there were no tactical blunders or errors from his side that are keeping CSK back. For him individually, to get that confidence going, this win will go a long way.

“This will reflect in his batting as well. As a captain, sometimes you get burdened by the results and what is happening around you. Ruturaj will feel at ease now that he has put two points on the board for CSK. That confidence will show in his batting when he bats next,” said du Plessis on Star Sports.

While discussing the broader tournament landscape, du Plessis also identified the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings as a major threat, labelling them among the "title favourites" due to their batting depth, though he admitted to some concerns present over their bowling resources.

“PBKS' batters are doing really well and that is helping them in the IPL once again. Last season, all their batters played a crucial role in helping them reach the final. This season, their batting unit is delivering again.

“Captain Shreyas Iyer is the only top four batter who hasn't got runs so far, and he comes and not only gets a big score but also takes his team through against SRH. I think PBKS are ticking every box. They are a very formidable side.

“Yes, there are still a few questions. Arshdeep Singh is perhaps not bowling as well as he would want. Marco Jansen had an off day. But none of this is serious. For me, they are among the title favourites,” he added.