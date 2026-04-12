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Orban Says Fidesz Represents “Loud Majority” at Hungary Election Rally
(MENAFN) As the parliamentary election approaches in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban made a strong campaign appearance on Saturday, presenting his governing party as the dominant force in the political landscape.
At a rally held in Székesfehérvár, Orbán emphasized the scale of voter support needed for victory in Sunday’s election, stating that the campaign required “3 million votes” to secure success. He also urged backing for local party candidates Tamas Vargha and Gabor Toro.
Orbán highlighted what he described as the country’s progress since 2010 and called for unity among supporters ahead of the vote. He also reaffirmed his position that Hungary should remain outside the war in Ukraine, referencing long-standing commitments from previous electoral campaigns.
Economic and policy issues also featured in his remarks. He criticized certain proposals connected to European Union European Union funding and energy strategy, arguing that they could place additional financial strain on households and impact access to lower-cost energy.
He further pointed to his government’s taxation policies on multinational companies as a key factor enabling family support programs.
During the same event, Székesfehérvár mayor Andras Cser-Palkovics described the governing party as “the safe choice,” while candidate Gabor Toro argued that the party remains the only political force capable of ensuring stability.
Meanwhile, the final stretch of campaigning comes amid tightening electoral competition. Aggregated polling reported by analysts shows Orbán’s Fidesz party trailing the opposition Tisza Party by roughly 11 percentage points ahead of Sunday’s vote.
At a rally held in Székesfehérvár, Orbán emphasized the scale of voter support needed for victory in Sunday’s election, stating that the campaign required “3 million votes” to secure success. He also urged backing for local party candidates Tamas Vargha and Gabor Toro.
Orbán highlighted what he described as the country’s progress since 2010 and called for unity among supporters ahead of the vote. He also reaffirmed his position that Hungary should remain outside the war in Ukraine, referencing long-standing commitments from previous electoral campaigns.
Economic and policy issues also featured in his remarks. He criticized certain proposals connected to European Union European Union funding and energy strategy, arguing that they could place additional financial strain on households and impact access to lower-cost energy.
He further pointed to his government’s taxation policies on multinational companies as a key factor enabling family support programs.
During the same event, Székesfehérvár mayor Andras Cser-Palkovics described the governing party as “the safe choice,” while candidate Gabor Toro argued that the party remains the only political force capable of ensuring stability.
Meanwhile, the final stretch of campaigning comes amid tightening electoral competition. Aggregated polling reported by analysts shows Orbán’s Fidesz party trailing the opposition Tisza Party by roughly 11 percentage points ahead of Sunday’s vote.
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