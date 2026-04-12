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Russia Claims Ukrainian Drone Attack Broke Easter Truce Agreement
(MENAFN) Claims and counterclaims have emerged between Russia and Ukraine over alleged breaches of an Easter truce, with regional officials on both sides reporting continued attacks during the declared pause in fighting.
In the western part of Russia, the governor of the Kursk region accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike in the city of Lgov, reportedly targeting a gas station and causing injuries.
According to regional statements, three people were hurt in the incident.
Alexander Khinshtein stated: “The enemy's sneaky attack occurred after 4 pm during the declared Easter truce,” he said in a statement on Telegram.
Separately, authorities in the Belgorod region also reported continued attacks. Vyacheslav Gladkov said strikes attributed to Ukraine persisted in the area and resulted in injuries to two civilians.
On the Ukrainian side, officials presented a different account. In the central-eastern region of Ukraine, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Hanzha, said that Russian forces carried out more than 60 drone and artillery strikes across two districts during the same period, leaving one person injured, though exact timing was not specified in his remarks.
Ukraine’s military leadership also reported widespread violations of the ceasefire, stating that there were 469 alleged breaches after the truce began. They claimed these included 22 assault operations, 153 shelling incidents, 19 kamikaze drone strikes using systems such as “Lancet” and “Molniya,” and 275 FPV drone attacks.
Independent verification of battlefield claims from both sides remains difficult due to ongoing hostilities.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that a 32-hour ceasefire had officially begun at 4 pm Moscow time (1300 GMT), following an order issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The announcement of the truce had been made earlier, with military structures instructed to prepare for its implementation.
In the western part of Russia, the governor of the Kursk region accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike in the city of Lgov, reportedly targeting a gas station and causing injuries.
According to regional statements, three people were hurt in the incident.
Alexander Khinshtein stated: “The enemy's sneaky attack occurred after 4 pm during the declared Easter truce,” he said in a statement on Telegram.
Separately, authorities in the Belgorod region also reported continued attacks. Vyacheslav Gladkov said strikes attributed to Ukraine persisted in the area and resulted in injuries to two civilians.
On the Ukrainian side, officials presented a different account. In the central-eastern region of Ukraine, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Hanzha, said that Russian forces carried out more than 60 drone and artillery strikes across two districts during the same period, leaving one person injured, though exact timing was not specified in his remarks.
Ukraine’s military leadership also reported widespread violations of the ceasefire, stating that there were 469 alleged breaches after the truce began. They claimed these included 22 assault operations, 153 shelling incidents, 19 kamikaze drone strikes using systems such as “Lancet” and “Molniya,” and 275 FPV drone attacks.
Independent verification of battlefield claims from both sides remains difficult due to ongoing hostilities.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that a 32-hour ceasefire had officially begun at 4 pm Moscow time (1300 GMT), following an order issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The announcement of the truce had been made earlier, with military structures instructed to prepare for its implementation.
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