403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Terminates Legal Status of Three Iranian Nationals
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered the revocation of lawful permanent resident status for three Iranian nationals alleged to have connections to figures linked to Tehran's regime, the State Department announced Saturday.
The individuals — identified as Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son — were taken into federal custody earlier this week and remain under the jurisdiction of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as removal proceedings advance, according to the department's statement.
"The Trump administration will never allow America to become a home for foreign nationals tied to anti-American terrorist regimes," the department said.
The move represents the latest in a series of accelerating immigration enforcement actions targeting individuals the Trump administration has linked to Iran's leadership circles. Last week, Rubio revoked the legal status of the niece and grandniece of slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. In the same sweep, he also terminated the residency status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani — daughter of Iran's former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani — along with her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi.
The escalating crackdown unfolds against the backdrop of fragile US-Iran negotiations currently underway in Islamabad, where both sides are engaged in rare direct talks aimed at resolving a war that erupted on Feb. 28.
The individuals — identified as Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son — were taken into federal custody earlier this week and remain under the jurisdiction of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as removal proceedings advance, according to the department's statement.
"The Trump administration will never allow America to become a home for foreign nationals tied to anti-American terrorist regimes," the department said.
The move represents the latest in a series of accelerating immigration enforcement actions targeting individuals the Trump administration has linked to Iran's leadership circles. Last week, Rubio revoked the legal status of the niece and grandniece of slain Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. In the same sweep, he also terminated the residency status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani — daughter of Iran's former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani — along with her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi.
The escalating crackdown unfolds against the backdrop of fragile US-Iran negotiations currently underway in Islamabad, where both sides are engaged in rare direct talks aimed at resolving a war that erupted on Feb. 28.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment