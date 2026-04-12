Aqaba Authority Wins Global GIS Achievement Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 12 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) has been awarded the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award, a global recognition granted by Esri for excellence in applying geographic information systems.ASEZA Infrastructure and Urban Affairs Commissioner Moatasem Al-Hindawi said the award reflects the authority's efforts to integrate GIS technologies into institutional operations, particularly in urban management, regulatory processes, and support for development projects.He said the recognition underscores the role of geospatial data in enhancing decision-making, improving service delivery, and supporting sustainable urban development, in line with ASEZA's strategic plan for 2024–2028.The SAG Award is presented annually to a limited number of institutions worldwide in recognition of effective use of GIS technologies and their impact on institutional performance and services.The award is scheduled to be presented at the annual Esri User Conference, to be held in California, United States, from July 13 to 17.InfoGraph, the official Esri partner in Jordan, said the achievement reflects ASEZA's progress in adopting GIS solutions and strengthens its position as a model for the use of spatial technologies at the national and regional levels.