EU Increases Russian LNG Imports As Middle East Disruptions Reshape Supply Flows

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union countries increased imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the first quarter of 2026, driven by reduced energy supplies from the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to available data, LNG deliveries from the Yamal LNG project in Siberia rose by 17 percent year-on-year to reach 5 million tonnes in the January–March period. As a result, EU member states spent approximately €2.88 billion on gas from the facility.

The Yamal project accounted for the overwhelming majority of Russian LNG imports into the bloc. Out of 71 cargoes delivered to Europe during the first quarter, 69 shipments - or 97 percent - originated from Yamal.

Notably, 25 cargoes arrived in March alone, coinciding with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted traditional supply routes from the Gulf and tightened global energy markets.

By comparison, during the same period in 2025, the EU received 87 percent of 68 total cargoes from Russia, with the remainder redirected primarily to Asian markets.

Despite the increase in short-term imports, the EU has reiterated its long-term objective of phasing out dependence on Russian gas entirely by the end of 2027, as part of its broader energy diversification and security strategy.