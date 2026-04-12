Viral Post: Kolkata Boy's Cafe Date Turns Costly-₹8,500 Bill Leaves Him Stunned

A recent instance in Kolkata has refocused attention on an alleged trend of planned dating frauds. A apparently typical date scheduled using a popular dating app has gone viral on social media, demonstrating how naïve users may be duped into well constructed traps disguised as love rendezvous. According to various media reports, a young man connected with a woman on Bumble and agreed to meet in person. The woman proposed a location, a café near Ranikuthi called 'Couple Cafe Zone.' The man trusted the tip and went on what he thought would be a relaxed first date.

However, when the bill arrived, things changed unexpectedly. Instead of a small sum, the total amounted to a whopping Rs 8500. The man was taken aback, as the products requested did not warrant such a hefty price. He then feared that more goods had been added to the bill without his knowledge.

What happened next made the situation much more unpleasant. The café personnel allegedly encircled him, generating a sense of pressure and intimidation in order to secure payment. When he turned to seek support or clarification from his date, he found that she had already departed the premises. According to reports, she laughed and walked away, leaving him to cope with the developing scenario.

Check Out Viral Post

A boy has a conversation with a girl on the Bumble dating app. The girl calls him to meet at the Couple Cafe Zone near Ranikuthi in Kolkata. Together, they ordered two coffees and a hookah, but later the boy was handed a huge bill of ₹8500. The cafe staff surrounded the... twitter/02Q7D4GPSB

- Bharat Mata ke Sewak (@CountryGulshan) April 10, 2026

With little choice, the individual was compelled to face the cost on his own. He later shared his experience on social media, where it swiftly gained popularity and provoked extensive discussion.

How Did Social Media React?

The viral post has sparked strong emotions online, ranging from indignation to cautious advise.“Bhai ne coffee pi aur Rs 8500 ka subscription le liya. Bumble Premium se bhi mahenga pad gaya date," one user joked.

“Me before reading this tweet: genuinely excited about my Bumble match in Kolkata, picking an outfit, planning conversation topics. Me after reading this tweet: deleting every dating app, reconsidering human connection as a concept, and seriously evaluating a life of solitude with a cat," said another.

“I am from Kolkata and we have been warning people about these so-called couple zone cafes for years. Nobody listens until it happens to them personally. This racket runs deep, it runs organized, and local awareness has been criminally low. The boy is not stupid. He was targeted by professionals," a third user said.

The incident has also triggered broader conversations about online dating safety, with thousands sharing personal experiences and cautionary advice.