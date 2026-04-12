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Czech PM Expresses Support for Orban Ahead of Hungary Election
(MENAFN) The Czech prime minister has voiced support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary elections scheduled for Sunday.
As stated by reports, Andrej Babis wrote on the social media platform X: “Supporting Orban Viktor this Sunday. He has always fought for a stronger Europe.”
He described his vision of Europe as one based on “peace, sovereign nations, sovereign member states, competitiveness,” according to his statement.
Babis also praised Orban’s leadership, saying he had consistently defended Hungarian citizens and national interests, adding that in uncertain times, stability and experienced leadership are especially important.
Hungary is set to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to polling compiled by Politico, Orban’s Fidesz party is currently trailing the opposition Tisza Party by approximately 11 percentage points.
As stated by reports, Andrej Babis wrote on the social media platform X: “Supporting Orban Viktor this Sunday. He has always fought for a stronger Europe.”
He described his vision of Europe as one based on “peace, sovereign nations, sovereign member states, competitiveness,” according to his statement.
Babis also praised Orban’s leadership, saying he had consistently defended Hungarian citizens and national interests, adding that in uncertain times, stability and experienced leadership are especially important.
Hungary is set to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday. According to polling compiled by Politico, Orban’s Fidesz party is currently trailing the opposition Tisza Party by approximately 11 percentage points.
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