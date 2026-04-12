Asha Bhosle's Son Says Last Respects To Be Paid At Residence In Lower Parel, Followed By Last Rites At Shivaji Park

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle has shared that the last respects will be held at her residence in Lower Parel.

Speaking to the media, he said,“My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11:00 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park”.

Her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who was a Bharat Ratna awardee was also cremated at the Shivaji Park in 2022.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 93 in Mumbai on Sunday. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

One of the most influential singers of her time, Asha Bhosle, sang her first song as a playback for the 1943 Marathi drama 'Majha Bal'. She is known for lending her voice to some noteworthy numbers such as 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani', 'Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji', 'O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan', and 'Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana', to name just a few. Along with Hindi, she has sung in around 20 Indian and foreign languages.

In 2006, Asha Bhosle herself disclosed that she has almost 12,000 songs to her credit. During her tenure as a singer spanning several decades, Asha Bhosle has worked with many acclaimed music composers such as Shankar-Jaikishan, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman. She received numerous awards throughout her career for many of her noteworthy songs. The singer was given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2000, followed by a Padma Vibhushan in 2008.