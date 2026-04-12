403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Says Lebanon Stability Will Shape Outcome of US Talks in Islamabad
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that developments in Lebanon and broader regional stability will play an important role in shaping the outcome of ongoing discussions with the United States in Islamabad, according to remarks broadcast on Iranian state television.
As stated by reports, Baghaei, speaking from Islamabad, said the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf began consultations with Pakistani officials immediately after arriving in the capital early Saturday.
He added that Iran presented its positions clearly and without ambiguity, describing them as part of a structured negotiating framework.
Baghaei characterized the current phase as a continuation of broader tensions, saying: “Diplomacy today is a continuation of defense,” and describing the situation as a “demanding diplomatic struggle” following weeks of conflict.
Regarding the ceasefire, he said Iran remains in close coordination with its military leadership to monitor compliance and respond to any violations. He stressed that any ceasefire must be fully effective in practice rather than symbolic.
As stated by reports, he acknowledged that limited violations were recorded shortly after the ceasefire was announced, adding that Iranian forces responded quickly and decisively to those incidents.
The remarks come as indirect consultations continue in Islamabad between Iranian officials and Pakistani mediators, alongside broader diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation following months of conflict.
As stated by reports, Baghaei, speaking from Islamabad, said the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf began consultations with Pakistani officials immediately after arriving in the capital early Saturday.
He added that Iran presented its positions clearly and without ambiguity, describing them as part of a structured negotiating framework.
Baghaei characterized the current phase as a continuation of broader tensions, saying: “Diplomacy today is a continuation of defense,” and describing the situation as a “demanding diplomatic struggle” following weeks of conflict.
Regarding the ceasefire, he said Iran remains in close coordination with its military leadership to monitor compliance and respond to any violations. He stressed that any ceasefire must be fully effective in practice rather than symbolic.
As stated by reports, he acknowledged that limited violations were recorded shortly after the ceasefire was announced, adding that Iranian forces responded quickly and decisively to those incidents.
The remarks come as indirect consultations continue in Islamabad between Iranian officials and Pakistani mediators, alongside broader diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation following months of conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment