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Israel Restricts Access in East Jerusalem Amid Holy Saturday Observances
(MENAFN) Israeli forces reportedly imposed movement restrictions in parts of East Jerusalem on Saturday, including areas around the Old City and Damascus Gate, as Holy Saturday observances took place at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
As stated by reports, checkpoints were established on roads leading to the church, limiting access for worshippers attending the religious services. Some individuals, particularly young men, were reportedly stopped, had their identification checked, and were denied entry.
According to reports, citing local sources, said these measures affected access to Holy Saturday services held at one of Christianity’s most significant holy sites.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem had earlier called on Christians to attend the Holy Saturday services at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Reports also note that Israeli authorities had previously closed the church for a 40-day period, citing security concerns linked to regional tensions.
Holy Saturday is observed by Eastern Christian churches and is considered an important moment in the Easter liturgical calendar, marking the day before Easter Sunday.
As stated by reports, checkpoints were established on roads leading to the church, limiting access for worshippers attending the religious services. Some individuals, particularly young men, were reportedly stopped, had their identification checked, and were denied entry.
According to reports, citing local sources, said these measures affected access to Holy Saturday services held at one of Christianity’s most significant holy sites.
The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem had earlier called on Christians to attend the Holy Saturday services at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Reports also note that Israeli authorities had previously closed the church for a 40-day period, citing security concerns linked to regional tensions.
Holy Saturday is observed by Eastern Christian churches and is considered an important moment in the Easter liturgical calendar, marking the day before Easter Sunday.
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