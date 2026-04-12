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Ministry Of Transport: Full Return Of Maritime Navigation Tomorrow
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced the full return of maritime navigation for all types of maritime vessels and ships, as of Sunday, April 12, 2026, from 06:00 a.m. to 06:00 m its statement on Saturday, the MOT added that sailing is allowed all day long for maritime vessels licensed for fishing activity, as per its previous announcement MOT urged all to fully adhere to this announcement and to always make sure of the availability and functioning of all necessary safety and security equipment on board before and during sailing, to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all trips an announcement on Thursday, the MOT's Maritime Transport Affairs had urged all entities licensed for maritime activities to follow and adhere to the principles of fairness and transparency when it comes to providing their maritime services, as per the provisions of the Maritime Law No. 15 of 1980, Law No. 4 of 2004 Regulating the Practice of Navigational Agencies Business and Law No. 12 of 2012 Regulating the Practice of Services of Maritime Shipping Intermediaries MOT had also warned that the current extraordinary circumstances must not justify any surcharges on services provided, the applicable maritime and consumer protection laws must be followed, and every practice that either violates the regulations in place or can make the violators subject to legal accountability, must be avoided.
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