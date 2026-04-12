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Pakistan PM Holds Separate Meetings with US, Iranian Delegations in Islamabad
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate discussions on Saturday with both U.S. and Iranian delegations in Islamabad, as diplomatic efforts continue to address the conflict that began on Feb. 28. According to reports, Sharif expressed optimism that the negotiations could become a “stepping stone” toward lasting peace in the region.
As stated by reports, Sharif first met with the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf before later engaging with the U.S. team headed by Vice President JD Vance.
During his meeting with the American delegation, Sharif praised both sides for their willingness to “engage constructively” and voiced hope that the talks would contribute to “durable peace in the region,” according to his office.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to continue facilitating dialogue between the parties to support progress toward long-term stability.
The U.S. delegation includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also participated in the meeting with the American side.
Reports indicate that Sharif met the Iranian delegation shortly before his talks with the U.S. team, as part of a series of high-level diplomatic engagements hosted in the Pakistani capital.
As stated by reports, Sharif first met with the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf before later engaging with the U.S. team headed by Vice President JD Vance.
During his meeting with the American delegation, Sharif praised both sides for their willingness to “engage constructively” and voiced hope that the talks would contribute to “durable peace in the region,” according to his office.
He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to continue facilitating dialogue between the parties to support progress toward long-term stability.
The U.S. delegation includes special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also participated in the meeting with the American side.
Reports indicate that Sharif met the Iranian delegation shortly before his talks with the U.S. team, as part of a series of high-level diplomatic engagements hosted in the Pakistani capital.
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