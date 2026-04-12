403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Delegation Meets Pakistan PM in Islamabad to Discuss Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Iranian delegation held a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, in discussions that, according to reports, were expected to address alleged violations of ceasefire commitments by the United States.
As stated by reports, the meeting between the Iranian officials and the Pakistani premier began at 1:30 p.m. local time (0830 GMT), according to a correspondent from Iran’s public broadcaster in Islamabad.
During the discussions, the Iranian side was also expected to present its 10-point proposal, which it describes as the foundational framework for ongoing negotiations aimed at bringing a permanent end to the conflict that began on Feb. 28.
Ahead of the meeting with the prime minister, members of the Iranian delegation also held talks with Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir. Reports indicate that this followed an earlier meeting late on Friday, during which officials suggested that further exchanges of messages between the sides could take place.
In addition, the delegation also engaged with Pakistan’s Speaker of Parliament, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, as part of its broader diplomatic engagements in Islamabad.
As stated by reports, the meeting between the Iranian officials and the Pakistani premier began at 1:30 p.m. local time (0830 GMT), according to a correspondent from Iran’s public broadcaster in Islamabad.
During the discussions, the Iranian side was also expected to present its 10-point proposal, which it describes as the foundational framework for ongoing negotiations aimed at bringing a permanent end to the conflict that began on Feb. 28.
Ahead of the meeting with the prime minister, members of the Iranian delegation also held talks with Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir. Reports indicate that this followed an earlier meeting late on Friday, during which officials suggested that further exchanges of messages between the sides could take place.
In addition, the delegation also engaged with Pakistan’s Speaker of Parliament, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, as part of its broader diplomatic engagements in Islamabad.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment