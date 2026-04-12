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Qatar Charity Signs Agreement With Yemen Humanitarian Fund To Implement Urgent Project
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), managed by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), to implement an urgent humanitarian project in Abs District, Hajjah Governorate, in northwestern Yemen project aims to improve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in one of the areas most affected by water scarcity and the spread of water-borne diseases, as part of efforts to strengthen humanitarian partnerships and support Yemen's most vulnerable communities. The intervention is expected to benefit around 11,000 people agreement was signed by United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Julien Harneis and Acting Country Director of Qatar Charity's Yemen Branch,Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim AlNaeem reflecting the commitment of both parties to enhancing the humanitarian response and improving living conditions for affected populations at USD 180,000, the project is implemented through a joint funding model. The Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) is contributing USD 150,000, while Qatar Charity is contributing USD 30,000. Qatar Charity is also responsible for executing the project on the ground in accordance with recognized international humanitarian standards project began in March 2026 and will continue until the end of December 2026, focusing on rehabilitating deteriorated WASH infrastructure by providing safe drinking water sources and improving sanitation systems project also includes community-based cleaning campaigns to reduce the spread of waterborne diseases and outbreaks. These are complemented by health awareness programs specifically targeting women and children, who are most vulnerable to the lack of safe water and limited preventive health practices initiative builds on a long-standing partnership between Qatar Charity and the YHF, characterized by continuity and diversity. This collaboration has successfully delivered numerous humanitarian projects aimed at enhancing emergency response and improving access to basic services for vulnerable communities across Yemen partnership saw notable expansion in 2024 and 2025, during which a series of strategic agreements were signed, strengthening Qatar Charity's role in supporting humanitarian efforts in Yemen. The most recent of these agreements was signed last year and led to the implementation of a large-scale humanitarian project in Al Hudaydah and Raymah, providing clean water and improved sanitation services to more than 10,000 beneficiaries interventions included sustainable solutions, such as the rehabilitation of solar-powered water pumping systems, the construction and rehabilitation of water tanks, and the extension of long-distance water networks serving three rural sub-districts.
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