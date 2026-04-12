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QU Hosts Awareness Session On University's Strategic Positioning Toward 2050
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) organized an awareness session titled "Qatar University Strategic Positioning 2050" with the participation of the university's leadership, faculty members, and administrative staff. The session aimed to present the university's major strategic directions and enhance institutional awareness of the key pillars of QU's strategic positioning toward 2050 event was organized as part of the university's ongoing efforts to strengthen a shared institutional understanding of the strategic foundations guiding its decisions, initiatives, and long-term institutional projects. These efforts support the continued development of education, the student experience, research, and innovation, while reinforcing QU's contribution to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and ensuring alignment between the university's strategic direction and its institutional activities event opened with welcoming remarks by President of QU, Dr. Omar Al Ansari who emphasized that strategic positioning represents a key institutional priority for the university. He noted that it reflects QU's commitment to strengthening its national, academic, research, and community roles, contributing to Qatar's comprehensive national development and reinforcing the university's position as a leading educational institution. Al Ansari stated, "Strategic positioning goes beyond being an administrative concept. It serves as a compass guiding both our current work and our future aspirations. Through strategic positioning, the university's institutional identity becomes clearer, allowing us to define Qatar University's place within the higher education landscape locally and globally. It enables us to reinforce our core strengths, build on our competitive advantages, and continue our role as a leading national institution within the higher education ecosystem."He added, "QU plays a fundamental role in graduating highly qualified graduates capable of contributing effectively to Qatar's development journey and supporting the country's vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy. The university also seeks to serve as a partner in delivering practical solutions to national challenges with meaningful societal impact."Dr. Al Ansari further highlighted that the strategic positioning framework focuses on several key priorities, including preserving the university's role as a national hub for Qatari students, directing resources toward academic programs aligned with national priorities that address current and future state needs, and focusing research efforts on strategic topics such as religion, identity, the Arabic language, and health concluded by emphasizing that activating the university's strategic positioning requires collective institutional commitment and active participation from all members of the QU community the session, Vice President for Strategy and Institutional Effectiveness at QU, Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi presented the details of the QU Strategic Positioning Project toward 2050. She explained that the initiative represents a significant step toward building a sustainable long-term institutional vision that defines the university's core role and distinctive strengths while responding to the rapid transformations in the higher education sector. Al Marzouqi noted that the project will enhance the university's ability to make informed strategic decisions through the optimal use of institutional resources. It also establishes a clear reference framework for defining the university's future priorities, ensuring the sustainability of institutional governance and supporting future leadership in guiding the university's development emphasized that QU continues to strengthen its role as a leading national institution by aligning its educational and research outputs with national priorities and labor market needs. Al Marzouqi also explained that the strategic positioning framework encompasses several interconnected pillars, including students and the student experience, academic planning, research impact, governance, infrastructure and technology, and entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, these pillars form an integrated system aimed at enhancing institutional performance, efficiency, and effectiveness while fostering a stimulating educational and research environment that supports creativity and innovation is worth noting that QU remains committed to its role as a primary source for graduating national talent and developing a comprehensive university model that balances educational excellence with impactful research, in alignment with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing sustainable and comprehensive development.
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