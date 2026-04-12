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Pakistan Hosts Landmark US–Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Pakistan is serving as the venue for a high-stakes round of direct negotiations between the United States and Iran, marking what many describe as the most consequential engagement between the two sides in decades. These discussions come at a critical moment, as efforts intensify to resolve a prolonged conflict in the Middle East while a delicate two-week truce remains in place.
Facilitated by Pakistani authorities, the meetings are taking place in a secure and undisclosed location within Islamabad. As stated by reports, the dialogue is expected to extend over multiple days rather than conclude quickly.
Representatives from both nations traveled independently to Pakistan’s capital to participate in what is widely seen as the most important in-person dialogue at senior levels since 1979, the year a Western-aligned government in Tehran was toppled.
The American side is headed by Vice President JD Vance, joined by key figures including Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and presidential advisor Jared Kushner. On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf leads the delegation, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior security official Ali Bagheri Kani, among others.
Speaking ahead of the discussions, Vance indicated a willingness to engage constructively, stating his team would approach the talks with “open hands,” and expressing hope that the outcome would be “positive.” However, he also emphasized that President Donald Trump had provided “some pretty clear guidelines,” and cautioned against “bad faith,” if any, from Tehran.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is participating as the host nation’s representative.
According to statements attributed to leadership, the negotiations have been framed as a decisive opportunity to secure a lasting ceasefire, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing them as a “make-or-break to seek a permanent ceasefire.”
In addition to the formal sessions, both delegations are expected to hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Sharif, according to officials familiar with the arrangements.
Facilitated by Pakistani authorities, the meetings are taking place in a secure and undisclosed location within Islamabad. As stated by reports, the dialogue is expected to extend over multiple days rather than conclude quickly.
Representatives from both nations traveled independently to Pakistan’s capital to participate in what is widely seen as the most important in-person dialogue at senior levels since 1979, the year a Western-aligned government in Tehran was toppled.
The American side is headed by Vice President JD Vance, joined by key figures including Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and presidential advisor Jared Kushner. On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf leads the delegation, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior security official Ali Bagheri Kani, among others.
Speaking ahead of the discussions, Vance indicated a willingness to engage constructively, stating his team would approach the talks with “open hands,” and expressing hope that the outcome would be “positive.” However, he also emphasized that President Donald Trump had provided “some pretty clear guidelines,” and cautioned against “bad faith,” if any, from Tehran.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is participating as the host nation’s representative.
According to statements attributed to leadership, the negotiations have been framed as a decisive opportunity to secure a lasting ceasefire, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing them as a “make-or-break to seek a permanent ceasefire.”
In addition to the formal sessions, both delegations are expected to hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Sharif, according to officials familiar with the arrangements.
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