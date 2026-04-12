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US Forces Move Into Middle East as US–Iran Talks Take Place in Pakistan
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly increasing its military presence in the Middle East as preparations continue for possible operations, coinciding with ongoing diplomatic discussions involving American and Iranian officials in Pakistan, according to reports.
Data from flight tracking, along with information from an unnamed US official, suggests that combat aircraft—including fighter jets and strike planes—have already been deployed to the region.
The same source indicated that an additional 1,500 to 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division may be sent in the coming days, further strengthening the US military footprint.
In parallel, the report noted that large numbers of naval personnel, including sailors and Marines, are also being dispatched toward the area.
Among the naval assets involved is the USS George H.W. Bush, which departed from Virginia in late March along with its strike group and is currently operating in the Atlantic Ocean.
Additionally, the USS Boxer, accompanied by escort ships and carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, left California in mid-March and is now positioned in the Pacific.
According to officials, these naval forces are expected to take more than a week to reach the Middle East.
Data from flight tracking, along with information from an unnamed US official, suggests that combat aircraft—including fighter jets and strike planes—have already been deployed to the region.
The same source indicated that an additional 1,500 to 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division may be sent in the coming days, further strengthening the US military footprint.
In parallel, the report noted that large numbers of naval personnel, including sailors and Marines, are also being dispatched toward the area.
Among the naval assets involved is the USS George H.W. Bush, which departed from Virginia in late March along with its strike group and is currently operating in the Atlantic Ocean.
Additionally, the USS Boxer, accompanied by escort ships and carrying the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, left California in mid-March and is now positioned in the Pacific.
According to officials, these naval forces are expected to take more than a week to reach the Middle East.
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