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UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support announces inclusion of group of promising athletes to develop their abilities and prepare them for top competitive levels
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, 10 April 2026- The UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support (UAETSS) held an event at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City, Dubai, to announce the inclusion of a group of young promising athletes in its development programs. The event was attended by H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the Committee, and H.E. Eng. Mansour Buosaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation, along with teams from the Ministry, representatives of several sports federations, and media outlets. The event forms part of the ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program, which UAETSS launched in partnership with the Elite Sport UAE (ESUAE) in November 2025.
The committee confirmed the selection of Khalifa Al Falasi, who is a motorsports (drifting) athlete, along with three athletes from the UAE Cycling Federation: Falah Al Nuaimi, Sultan Saud, and Afra Khalid. This pivotal move comes as part of UAETSS’ ongoing efforts to expand the talent base in the country and support athletes across different sports.
During the event, H.E. Sheikh Suhail reiterated that the continuation of the ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program highlights the ongoing institutional work to nurture sports talent in the UAE under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and in collaboration with the UAE Olympic Committee, the Emirates Committee for Elite and High-Performance Sports and all relevant stakeholders of the national sports sector. Furthermore, he stressed the expansion of the committee’s support to include specialised sports that contribute to boosting the competitiveness of the national sports ecosystem.
H.E. Sheikh Suhail said: “Through UAETSS’ talent development programs, we aim to offer an integrated professional environment that identifies the aspirations of our athletes and supports them to attain the best results at regional and international levels. We strongly believe that investing in young talents is the cornerstone of our efforts for creating the future champions of UAE sports and strengthening the country’s position on the global sports map. The decision to include specialised sports such as drifting and cycling underscores our vision to support diverse talents and open new horizons for their excellence and achievements.”
For his part, H.E. Eng. Mansoor Buosaiba confirmed that the selection of several cycling athletes for this program indicates a significant step in the development of the sport. Furthermore, this move shows the success of joint efforts to identify and nurture sports talents across the country.
H.E. Eng. Mansoor Buosaiba said: “At the UAE Cycling Federation, we seek to work closely with all relevant entities to support the young talent and offer them the ideal environment to hone their skills, aligning with global best practices. This also contributes to building a generation capable of achieving remarkable results and representing the UAE in both regional and international competitions.”
He further noted that the next phase will witness greater focus on expanding the base of cycling practitioners and improving training and development programs across all age groups. This aligns with the nation’s ambition to make distinguished accomplishments at continental and international levels. Additionally, H.E. Eng. Mansour Bu Osaiba reaffirmed that investing in young talents is the most optimal path towards building future champions.
The committee continues its efforts under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and in collaboration with strategic partners to build an integrated system for identifying and supporting sports talent across the country. It seeks to prepare athletes to attain high-performance standards through various ambitious initiatives, such as the ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program.
The ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program is designed to offer a comprehensive developmental environment. By providing specialised training programs, local and international bootcamps, and professional technical and administrative supervision, it helps athletes transition to an elite professional level in line with global best practices.
The program further represents an advanced model of integration between the UAETSS and the ESUAE by supporting outstanding athletes who showcase remarkable progress from the talent programs to the elite programs. The program starts with talent identification and culminates in the creation of champions capable of representing the country in regional, international, and Olympic competitions.
The committee confirmed the selection of Khalifa Al Falasi, who is a motorsports (drifting) athlete, along with three athletes from the UAE Cycling Federation: Falah Al Nuaimi, Sultan Saud, and Afra Khalid. This pivotal move comes as part of UAETSS’ ongoing efforts to expand the talent base in the country and support athletes across different sports.
During the event, H.E. Sheikh Suhail reiterated that the continuation of the ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program highlights the ongoing institutional work to nurture sports talent in the UAE under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and in collaboration with the UAE Olympic Committee, the Emirates Committee for Elite and High-Performance Sports and all relevant stakeholders of the national sports sector. Furthermore, he stressed the expansion of the committee’s support to include specialised sports that contribute to boosting the competitiveness of the national sports ecosystem.
H.E. Sheikh Suhail said: “Through UAETSS’ talent development programs, we aim to offer an integrated professional environment that identifies the aspirations of our athletes and supports them to attain the best results at regional and international levels. We strongly believe that investing in young talents is the cornerstone of our efforts for creating the future champions of UAE sports and strengthening the country’s position on the global sports map. The decision to include specialised sports such as drifting and cycling underscores our vision to support diverse talents and open new horizons for their excellence and achievements.”
For his part, H.E. Eng. Mansoor Buosaiba confirmed that the selection of several cycling athletes for this program indicates a significant step in the development of the sport. Furthermore, this move shows the success of joint efforts to identify and nurture sports talents across the country.
H.E. Eng. Mansoor Buosaiba said: “At the UAE Cycling Federation, we seek to work closely with all relevant entities to support the young talent and offer them the ideal environment to hone their skills, aligning with global best practices. This also contributes to building a generation capable of achieving remarkable results and representing the UAE in both regional and international competitions.”
He further noted that the next phase will witness greater focus on expanding the base of cycling practitioners and improving training and development programs across all age groups. This aligns with the nation’s ambition to make distinguished accomplishments at continental and international levels. Additionally, H.E. Eng. Mansour Bu Osaiba reaffirmed that investing in young talents is the most optimal path towards building future champions.
The committee continues its efforts under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports and in collaboration with strategic partners to build an integrated system for identifying and supporting sports talent across the country. It seeks to prepare athletes to attain high-performance standards through various ambitious initiatives, such as the ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program.
The ‘Pathway for Sports Champion’ program is designed to offer a comprehensive developmental environment. By providing specialised training programs, local and international bootcamps, and professional technical and administrative supervision, it helps athletes transition to an elite professional level in line with global best practices.
The program further represents an advanced model of integration between the UAETSS and the ESUAE by supporting outstanding athletes who showcase remarkable progress from the talent programs to the elite programs. The program starts with talent identification and culminates in the creation of champions capable of representing the country in regional, international, and Olympic competitions.
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