Subhash Ghai Remembers Legends Like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar He Learned From

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Renowned filmmaker Shubhash Ghai used social media to remember all the legendary actors he had the fortune to collaborate with during his decorated career.

The 'Taal' maker shared a photo collage of celebrated actors such as Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Sanjeev Kumar, Raaj Kumar, Amrish Puri,

Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Pran and Rishi Kapoor on social media.

Ghai took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Every film director must work with veteran n senior actors of industry. I was blessed with these legend actors who taught me so much on collaboration of team n how they surrendered to directors. I always loved n respected them more than my young friendly stars. (sic)"

The 'Karz' maker further revealed that he worked with Raj Kapoor as the story writer for his 1976 drama, "Khaan Dost". Ghai admitted that he got to learn a lot from the experience.

The director went on to add that all these gems have immensely contributed to his film journey.

"Btw I was a story writer of #film khan dost 'with raj kapoor sir n I learnt a lot in his company (folded hands emoji) All my actors genuinely loved me n contributed a lot in my films. I miss them always with their strengths," concluded Ghai.

Talking about "Khaan Dost", the project saw Raj Kapoor as Constable Ramdin Pandey, Shatrughan Sinha as Rehmat Khan, Mithu Mukherjee as Zareena, Yogeeta Bali as Shanti Pandey, Satyendra Kapoor as Jailor Sharma, Sulochana Latkar as Mrs. Khan, Asit Sen as Inspector Chaubey, and Jagdish Raj as Mohan, along with others.

Backed by Pawan Kumar and Yogi, the technical crew of "Khaan Dost" includes M. Rajaram as the cinematographer, Bimal Roy as the editor, and Kalyanji Anandji as the music composer.