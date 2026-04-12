403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MPJ Jewellers Expands Its Legacy with Grand Showroom Opening in Madhyamgram
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 10th April, 2026: MPJ Jewellers, one of the leading jewellery brands in Bengal and Eastern India, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest showroom in Madhyamgram. With a legacy spanning over eight decades, the brand continues to strengthen its presence, marking yet another milestone in its journey of delivering exquisite craftsmanship and serving generations of customers.
Spread across an expansive 5000+ sq. ft., the new showroom is designed to offer customers an elevated shopping experience. The store houses an extensive and diverse collection, showcasing MPJ Jewellers' signature blend of traditional artistry and contemporary design. This launch reflects the brand's continued commitment to growth and its vision to bring fine jewellery closer to its valued patrons. To celebrate the occasion, MPJ Jewellers is also introducing exclusive inaugural offers for customers.
Sharing his excitement on the occasion, Soumik Roychowdhury, Director at MPJ Jewellers, said, "We are delighted to share that we are now ready to welcome you all to our much-awaited grand showroom at Madhyamgram. This new space reflects our passion for innovation, quality, and customer care. We warmly invite everyone to visit, explore, and shop with us, giving us the opportunity to bring you more unique collections to cherish for years to come."
Sharing his excitement on the occasion, Koushik Roychowdhury, Director at MPJ Jewellers, said, "Along with the launch of this grand showroom, we have an exciting surprise coming your way. Our new festive collection and upcoming wedding collection will be unveiled very soon. And on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya we are also offering Flexi Gold Rate booking facility.
I warmly invite everyone to explore the collection and celebrate this festive season with us."
Spread across an expansive 5000+ sq. ft., the new showroom is designed to offer customers an elevated shopping experience. The store houses an extensive and diverse collection, showcasing MPJ Jewellers' signature blend of traditional artistry and contemporary design. This launch reflects the brand's continued commitment to growth and its vision to bring fine jewellery closer to its valued patrons. To celebrate the occasion, MPJ Jewellers is also introducing exclusive inaugural offers for customers.
Sharing his excitement on the occasion, Soumik Roychowdhury, Director at MPJ Jewellers, said, "We are delighted to share that we are now ready to welcome you all to our much-awaited grand showroom at Madhyamgram. This new space reflects our passion for innovation, quality, and customer care. We warmly invite everyone to visit, explore, and shop with us, giving us the opportunity to bring you more unique collections to cherish for years to come."
Sharing his excitement on the occasion, Koushik Roychowdhury, Director at MPJ Jewellers, said, "Along with the launch of this grand showroom, we have an exciting surprise coming your way. Our new festive collection and upcoming wedding collection will be unveiled very soon. And on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya we are also offering Flexi Gold Rate booking facility.
I warmly invite everyone to explore the collection and celebrate this festive season with us."
mediashineinvite
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment