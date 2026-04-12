Al Muraikhi, Peruvian FM Discuss Regional Situation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Friday a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru, H E Hugo de Zela.

The call addressed the latest developments in the region in light of the ceasefire agreement between the US and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

During the call, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's welcome of the ceasefire agreement and stressed the urgent need to build upon it to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and the freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with international law, which contributes to maintaining regional stability and global supply chains.

For his part, the Peruvian Foreign Minister expressed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar amidst the developments unfolding in the region.