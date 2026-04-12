Two Dead, Several Trapped As Coal-Laden Truck Runs Amok In UP's Kannauj Rescue Ops On

MENAFN - IANS) Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), April 12 (IANS) At least two people were killed, and several others are feared trapped after a speeding coal-laden truck went out of control and crashed into a row of shops in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the Chhibramau area, where the truck created panic after losing control on the road. According to officials, the vehicle first rammed into a motorcycle and a scooter before ploughing into a line of shops and overturning.

Two individuals died on the spot in the incident, while several others are suspected to be trapped beneath the overturned truck.

A number of injured persons have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with some reported to be in serious condition, officials said.

Authorities also expressed concern that children might be among those trapped under the vehicle, making the situation more alarming.

The tragic accident occurred in Bhaulpur under the jurisdiction of the Chhibramau Kotwali police station.

According to the police, since it was a Sunday, the area was relatively less crowded when the truck rammed into the shops, which may have prevented an even larger tragedy.

Following the incident, teams from the district administration and police reached the site and immediately began rescue and relief operations.

Efforts are ongoing to remove the debris and safely extricate those feared trapped beneath the vehicle. A JCB machine was also called in to rescue those trapped under the container, but due to its heavy weight, it took considerable effort to move it.

Distressing visuals have emerged from the accident site showing several vehicles trapped beneath the truck and body parts scattered, giving an idea of ​​the horror of the incident. It is unclear whether people were on board the trapped vehicles.

Officials said the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue and more information becomes available.

Further details are awaited.