Dacoit: A Love Story Day 2 Box Office: Adivi Sesh Starrer Holds Strong Against Dhurandhar 2

After a stellar opening, Dacoit: A Love Story continues its strong run at the box office, with Adivi Sesh starrer maintaining steady momentum and impressive collections on day two.s.

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit: The Love Story' collected around ₹7 crore on its second day. This earning came from about 3734 shows across the country. The film showed a slight growth compared to its first day. What's impressive is that it's successfully pulling in crowds despite the 'Dhurandhar 2' wave, which stars Ranveer Singh.

'Dacoit: A Love Story' earned about ₹6.55 crore on its first day. This brings its two-day net collection in India to around ₹13.55 crore. Meanwhile, the total gross collection has touched approximately ₹15.81 crore.

The action-romance drama 'Dacoit: A Love Story', directed by Shenil Dev, is also doing great business overseas. In two days, the film has grossed around ₹9 crore from international markets. Out of this, ₹2.50 crore came on the second day alone. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at about ₹24.81 crore.

Supriya Yarlagadda has produced 'Dacoit' under the Annapurna Studios banner. According to reports, the film's budget is estimated to be between ₹70-100 crore. Based on this, the film has recovered about 13.55% to 19% of its cost in just two days. It remains to be seen if the film will recover its budget and become a success.

'Dacoit: A Love Story' has become Adivi Sesh's biggest worldwide opener to date. Not just that, it also marks his hat-trick for films with a double-digit opening. Here are Adivi Sesh's top three opening films at the worldwide box office and their first-day earnings:

Dacoit: A Love Story - ₹13.60 crore

Major - ₹13.15 crore

HIT: The Second Case - ₹11.50 crore