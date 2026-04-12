Asha Bhosle Health Update: PM Modi 'Deeply Concerned' After Padma Vibhushan Winner Admitted To Hospital

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed concerns regarding Asha Bhosle's health after the playback singer - one of the most celebrated in Indian music history - was admitted to a hospital due to a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.

"Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery," wrote the PM on X.

PM Modi's words of concern come after the veteran singer was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of 11 April, Saturday.

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Early reports indicated that the 92-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest, but her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later dismissed the same.

Taking to Instagram, Zanai Bhosle clarified that the 92-year-old had been admitted on account of extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, and had not suffered a cardiac arrest.

She also appealed for privacy during the difficult time.

“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy,” wrote Zanai Bhosle.

“Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” she added.

The younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle was born on 8 September 1933 and holds the Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist in music history.

She was honored for singing up to 11,000 solo, duet, and chorus-backed songs in over 20 Indian languages, with some sources indicating her repertoire has since exceeded 12,000 songs.

Asha Bhosle has been the voice for many leading actors in Indian cinema, including Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

She is also known for melodious ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeet apart from her work on film and pop music.

'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'In Ankhon Ki Masti','Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and 'Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main' are some of her famous and popular soundtracks.

Awards and accolades

In addition to holding a Guinness World Record, Asha Bhosle has also been the recipient of some of the top awards in her field.

In 2008, she was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, in 2000. Other honours include Banga Bibhushan (2018) and Maharashtra Bhushan (2021).