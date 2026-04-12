MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Franklin Chang-Díaz:“The Planet is Not Fragile; We Are the Fragile Ones” appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

A Perspective from Outer Space

From the cupola of a space shuttle, Earth appears as a vibrant blue sphere protected by an atmosphere as thin as the skin of an onion. However, for Dr. Franklin Chang-Díaz, the Costa Rican astronaut who holds the record for seven space missions, that view does not inspire pity for the planet-it inspires concern for our species.

His famous quote, “The planet is not fragile; we are the fragile ones,” proposes a radical shift in how we understand environmentalism and the climate crisis.

Chang-Díaz argues that human ego leads us to believe the planet depends on our protection. The geological reality is different: Earth has survived mass extinctions, asteroid impacts, and deep ice ages over billions of years.

“The Earth will keep spinning with or without human beings. What is truly at risk is the biological niche that allows us to exist.”

Planetary Resilience: Earth is a massive rock with self-regulating systems that operate on timescales humans can barely comprehend.

Our Dependency: We depend on an extremely delicate balance of temperature, atmospheric gases, and biodiversity.

“Spaceship Earth”: As an engineer, Chang-Díaz visualizes the world as a closed system where we are currently damaging our own capsule's life-support systems.

From the Stars to Hydrogen: Solutions at Home

For Chang-Díaz, the answer to our fragility lies not only in looking toward Mars with his VASIMR® plasma engine but also in applying high technology here on Earth. His focus on the hydrogen economy in Guanacast, Costa Rica, is a testament to this philosophy.

He maintains that the transition to clean energy is not a“favor” we are doing for nature, but rather an act of survival. Technology must serve to shield humanity against its own vulnerability.

In a world facing increasingly evident climate challenges, the astronaut's words invite us to practice humility:

1. Less Arrogance, More Action: We must stop seeing ourselves as“saviors” and start seeing ourselves as“dependents” of the ecosystem.

2. Scientific Urgency: Prioritizing innovation that stabilizes our immediate environment is paramount.

3. Intergenerational Responsibility: Ensuring that the fragility of future generations does not turn into tragedy due to our current inaction.

Franklin Chang-Díaz's warning is clear: Earth is a giant that generously hosts us, but its patience has physical limits. If we want to remain part of this planet's history, we must strengthen our relationship with it before our own fragility catches up with us.

Are we ready to stop talking about“saving the world” and start saving ourselves?

The post Franklin Chang-Díaz:“The Planet is Not Fragile; We Are the Fragile Ones” appeared first on The Costa Rica News.