Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai To Face Humid Heat As Maharashtra Braces For Temperature Surge

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is bracing for an intense spell of heat over the next 10 days as temperatures soar across regions. While Vidarbha faces heatwave risks, cities like Mumbai and Pune will struggle with rising heat and humidity

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several parts of Vidarbha, warning of possible heatwave conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise sharply during the afternoon, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. Authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM and to stay hydrated.

In coastal regions including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, the weather will remain clear, but high humidity will make conditions uncomfortable. Mumbai is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 36°C and a minimum of 24°C. The proximity to the sea will lead to sticky, sweat-inducing heat, making it feel hotter than actual temperatures.

Pune is likely to touch 40°C, marking a sharp rise in temperature. Western and North Maharashtra will also experience dry weather, with temperatures climbing by 2–3°C. Cities like Nashik and Jalgaon will witness intense sunlight and scorching conditions. Meanwhile, Marathwada may see partial cloud cover, but no rainfall is expected, and heat will continue to dominate.