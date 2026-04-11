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ED Raids TMC Leader Partha Chatterjee's Residence In SSC Job Scam Breaking News #Shorts


2026-04-11 03:12:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

ED teams raid former West Bengal Education Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's residence in Kolkata in connection with the massive SSC teachers recruitment scam. Action comes after he skipped ED summons multiple times. Probe linked to alleged irregularities in School Service Commission (SSC) assistant teacher appointments. Is this a major development ahead of Bengal polls? Stay tuned for updates!

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AsiaNet News

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