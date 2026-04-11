Kritika Kamra Shares 'Playful' Side Of Husband Gaurav Kapur On His Birthday

Actor Kritika Kamra has dropped an adorable birthday wish for her husband, television host and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur. In an Instagram post, Kritika shared a series of Gaurav's pictures, offering a rare glimpse into an unseen, playful side of her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) > "He is the party. Happy birthday @gauravkaps," she wrote. Many reacted to the post, including the couple's friends and fans. Actor Angad Bedi wrote, "happy happy @gauravkaps." Nakuul Mehta added, "Airports clearing out in his honour. Happy happy." Gaurav Kapur also received heartwarming birthday wishes from Yuvraj Singh and Shibani Akhtar.

Details on Kritika and Gaurav's Wedding

Kritika and Gaurav got married in March this year, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Earlier on Thursday, the couple shared mesmerising pictures from their D-Day with their Instagram family.

"This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post.

Star-Studded Reception

The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception for close family, friends, and members of the sports and film fraternities. Several prominent figures from the cricketing world attended the celebration, including veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

About the Couple

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects, including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan.

Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. (ANI)

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