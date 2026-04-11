N. Korea's Kim Vows 'Multi-Faceted' Development Of Ties With China In Meeting With Wang

MENAFN - AzerNews) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and stressed the need for the two countries to further strengthen visits and contacts at various levels for the "multi-faceted" development of bilateral ties, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday,reports, citing Yonhap.

Their meeting took place on Friday, the last day of Wang's two-day visit to Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It marked his first trip to the North since 2019.

The meeting came months after Kim held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last September to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties, which were seen as strained amid North Korea's military and diplomatic alignment with Russia.

During the talks with Wang, Kim underscored the need to "further intensify the visits and contacts at different levels and boost mutual support and cooperation for the protection of the common interests and the multi-faceted and sustained development of the bilateral relations in view of the present international geopolitical situation and the long-term strategic interests of the two countries," according to the KCNA.

The North's state media did not specify, but Kim appears to be referring to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war against Iran that began in late February.

In response, Wang highlighted China's willingness to develop friendly relations between China and North Korea, assessing bilateral ties as entering a "new phase of development" following last year's summit between Xi and Kim, according to the KCNA.

Kim also said North Korea would "fully support" China's policies aimed at "realizing the territorial integrity of the country on the basis of the 'one-China' principle and building a fair and just multi-polar world," in an apparent reference to China's territorial claim to Taiwan.

China's foreign ministry said Friday that Kim reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing high-level exchanges and strategic communication with China during his meeting with Wang. Kim also voiced full support for Xi's vision for building a community for a shared future and China's "legitimate" territorial claims to Taiwan, it said.

Wang's meeting with Kim came a day after he met one-on-one with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

His visit to Pyongyang comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned trip to China in mid-May for talks with Xi. Speculation has continued that Trump may seek a meeting with Kim on the occasion of his trip to China, as he has expressed interest in reengaging with the North's leader.