Ukraine Strikes Oil Depot, Pumping Station, And Ammo Dumps In Russia And Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

The targeted energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Russian army include the oil pumping station Krymskaya in Krymsk, Russia's Krasnodar Krai, and the Hvardiiska oil depot in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Strikes were also confirmed on enemy ammunition depots near the settlements of Makedonivka and Donetsk in the Donetsk region, as well as Osypenko in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In addition, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on drone command posts near Konovalove in the Zaporizhzhia region and Hola Prystan in the Kherson region.

They also hit clusters of enemy personnel near Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Stepnohirsk, Pryazovske, and Rybne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Losses and the full extent of damage are still being assessed.

Defense forces strike two drilling rigs in Caspian Sea

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian Special Operations Forces released footage of strikes on two Russian drilling platforms in the Caspian Sea operated by Lukoil, carried out by Deep Strike units on the night of April 10.