Landi Kotal: CM Afridi, Afghan Consulate Officials Inspect Repatriation Arrangements

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Landi Kotal: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi visited the Afghan refugees' holding centre in Landi Kotal and reviewed the arrangements in detail.

The Chief Minister directed authorities to further improve facilities at the centre. He said that Afghan nationals returning from Pakistan are our brothers, while Afghan citizens from other provinces are also voluntarily returning through the Torkham border.

He stated that the current holding centre has 22 NADRA registration counters, and efforts will be made to increase their number in consultation with NADRA officials.

The Chief Minister added that Pakistan has hosted Afghan brothers for decades and both countries share common religious, cultural, and traditional ties. He said that all efforts are being made to ensure a dignified, smooth, and organized return process for Afghan nationals.

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Meanwhile, senior officials of the Afghanistan Consulate also visited the holding camp near Hamza Baba Mazar in Landi Kotal and reviewed the overall situation.

The Afghan consulate officials held detailed discussions with the district administration regarding the issues faced by Afghan citizens, while Assistant Commissioner Inamullah Wazir briefed them on the facilities being provided at the camp.

The Afghan consulate officials termed the arrangements satisfactory and assured practical steps to facilitate Pakistani transporters and drivers stranded in Afghanistan, including the return of empty vehicle owners.