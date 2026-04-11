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"Reboot Vitality offers specialized DSGB treatment in Tampa for high-performing executives seeking long-term relief from stress physiology overload. Discover The Reboot Procedure."Reboot Vitality introduces specialized DSGB treatment in Tampa, offering high-performing executives a clinical solution for stress physiology overload. Known as The Reboot Procedure, this advanced Dual-Stellate Ganglion Block helps recalibrate the nervous system, transitioning the body from chronic "fight-or-flight" to a state of calm. Led by Dr. Michael Meighen, MD, the clinic provides this non-surgical intervention to help professionals restore focus, sleep, and long-term resilience.

TAMPA, FL - April 11, 2026 - Reboot Vitality, a leading integrative medical practice in Florida, has announced the availability of specialized DSGB treatment in Tampa to address the rising challenge of stress physiology overload among local high-performing executives. By introducing this clinical approach, the practice offers a path for professionals to manage the physical toll of chronic "fight-or-flight" activation. This specialized DSGB procedure, often referred to within the practice as The Reboot Procedure, provides a targeted method for recalibrating the nervous system in an increasingly demanding professional landscape.

In the fast-paced corporate environment of Tampa and surrounding areas, high-performing individuals frequently encounter prolonged periods of intense stress. Unlike temporary fatigue, stress physiology overload can lead to a persistent state of hyper-arousal, where the sympathetic nervous system remains overactive even during periods of rest. This biological "logjam" can impact decision-making, sleep quality, and overall professional longevity. As traditional wellness methods often fall short for those in high-stakes roles, there has been a significant shift toward physiological interventions that address the autonomic nervous system directly.

The cornerstone of this new service offering is the Dual-Stellate Ganglion Bloc, a clinical technique that involves the precise application of a local anesthetic to the stellate ganglion-a collection of nerves in the neck that serves as a key relay station for the sympathetic nervous system. By temporarily "muting" these signals, the procedure allows the nervous system to transition back into a parasympathetic, or "rest and digest," state.

Key aspects of the DSGB treatment, Tamp at Reboot Vitality include:



Autonomic Recalibration: Supports the biological shift from chronic stress states to physiological calm.

Precision-Guided Protocols: Utilization of advanced imaging to ensure accurate and safe delivery of the treatment.

Executive-Focused Delivery: Streamlined clinical experience designed to respect the time constraints of busy professionals.

Non-Drug Maintenance: Offers a physiological alternative for those looking to avoid long-term reliance on traditional stress-management medications. Comprehensive Support: Integration with broader wellness strategies to ensure the longevity of the treatment's biological effects.



While the clinical community has utilized similar techniques for various conditions for decades, Reboot Vitality is focusing specifically on the needs of the executive population. This demographic often faces unique physiological pressures that require a more robust intervention than standard lifestyle modifications. The Reboot Vitalit team emphasizes that while this procedure may help restore balance, it is part of a holistic medical approach to sustainable performance and health.

"We are seeing a significant number of leaders in the Tampa community who are doing everything right-diet, exercise, and mindfulness-yet their bodies remain stuck in a state of physiological overload," says Dr. Michael Meighen, MD, Medical Director of Reboot Vitality. "By offering DSGB treatment in Tampa, we are providing these individuals with a clinical tool to essentially 'reboot' their internal thermostat. It is incredibly rewarding to see high-achievers regain their composure and focus after their nervous system is allowed to exit a state of constant alarm."

Dr. Meighen further explained the philosophy behind the expansion of these services. "Our practice is built on the idea that human vitality is a biological asset that needs to be protected. The Dual-Stellate Ganglion Block is not a 'quick fix' for a stressful life, but rather a sophisticated medical intervention that supports the body's natural ability to regulate itself. We are committed to helping the professionals who drive our local economy maintain the health and resilience they need to lead effectively."

The introduction of The Reboot Procedure represents a significant addition to the Tampa healthcare landscape, positioning Reboot Vitality as a specialized hub for autonomic health. The clinic's focus on the executive demographic ensures that patients receive care in an environment that understands their specific stressors and performance requirements.

Executives and high-performing professionals in Tampa and the surrounding communities can now access this service through a private consultation process. During the initial assessment, the clinical team evaluates the patient's history of stress physiology to determine if they are a suitable candidate for the DSGB procedure.

For those interested in exploring these options or looking to schedule an appointment, Reboot Vitality offers detailed information regarding the clinical process and expected timelines on their website. The practice remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of medical compliance and patient privacy, ensuring a professional and discreet experience for all clients.

About Reboot Vitality

Reboot Vitality is an integrative wellness center located in Tampa, FL. Founded by Dr. Michael Meighen, MD, the practice specializes in longevity medicine, performance optimization, and advanced nervous system recovery. Reboot Vitality is committed to providing patients in Tampa and surrounding areas with non-surgical, evidence-based treatment options for stress physiology overload, hormonal imbalances, and chronic fatigue. The clinic is widely recognized for its "Reboot Procedure" and its dedication to helping high-performing individuals regain their physical and mental edge through sophisticated medical interventions.