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"My Injection Training offers orthobiologics protocols in our modern Clearwater, Florida clinic. Our programs empower regional providers to master advanced regenerative medicine procedures and standardize new employee onboarding safely."My Injection Training announces the launch of comprehensive, hands-on courses for orthobiologics protocols in Clearwater, FL. Led by Karen Rea, FNP-BC, this clinical training program empowers healthcare providers to expand into regenerative medicine and standardize new employee onboarding. By offering evidence-based, non-surgical instruction, My Injection Training helps regional practices master advanced musculoskeletal recovery techniques and enhance patient care safely.

CLEARWATER, FL - April 10, 2026 - My Injection Training, a specialized medical education facility in Florida, has announced the launch of its new, hands-on certification courses focused on orthobiologics protocols, Clearwater. This comprehensive training initiative is designed to assist healthcare practitioners in the Tampa Bay region and beyond who are looking to integrate regenerative medicine into their existing practices. By providing evidence-based instruction and practical application, the center serves as a critical resource for clinicians seeking to enhance patient care through advanced musculoskeletal recovery techniques.

The demand for regenerative solutions has grown significantly as patients in Clearwater and surrounding communities increasingly seek non-surgical alternatives for joint and soft tissue injuries. However, for many medical practices, the barrier to entry remains the technical complexity and the need for standardized safety procedures. My Injection Training addresses this gap by offering a structured environment where providers can master the latest orthobiologics protocols, Clearwater residents have come to expect from top-tier medical facilities.

The curriculum is specifically tailored for physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who wish to diversify their clinical offerings or ensure that newly hired staff are trained to the highest professional standards. By focusing on the biological and mechanical foundations of healing, the program moves beyond simple injection techniques to cover the full spectrum of patient selection and long-term management.

Key benefits of the My Injection Trainin programs include:



Hands-On Clinical Instruction: Direct experience with modern equipment and procedural techniques to build injector confidence.

Standardized Staff Integration: A turnkey solution for practices needing to train new employees on complex regenerative workflows.

Evidence-Based Curricula: Instruction rooted in current clinical literature to ensure medical compliance and safety.

Practice Expansion Support: Guidance on how to successfully incorporate orthobiologics into a primary or orthopedic practice model. Small Group Settings: Intensive focus and personalized feedback from experienced clinical instructors.



What distinguishes this program is its commitment to "medical conservatism" and compliance. Rather than promoting experimental hype, My Injection Training emphasizes the importance of precise orthobiologics protocols, Clearwate that prioritize patient safety and realistic outcomes. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and procedural tools, ensuring that participants are learning on the same technology they will utilize in their private clinics.

"As the field of regenerative medicine evolves, there is a critical need for high-quality, accessible orthobiologics training Clearwater can rely on," says Karen Rea, FNP-BC, Founder of My Injection Training. "We are seeing a surge of interest from providers who want to help their patients avoid surgery but feel they need more formal, hands-on experience before offering these services. Our goal is to provide that bridge, ensuring every provider leaves our course with the proficiency required to improve patient outcomes safely."

Ms. Rea also noted the importance of the training for growing practices. "We often hear from practice owners who are too busy to personally train new hires on these specific procedures. By serving as the regional hub for orthobiologic, we allow local practices to scale more efficiently while maintaining a high standard of care for their patients in the Clearwater area."

This new service offering arrives at a time when orthobiologics training is becoming essential for musculoskeletal providers. The courses cover a range of applications, including the treatment of tendon injuries, ligament strains, and degenerative joint conditions. By mastering these protocols, local providers can position themselves as leaders in the shifting landscape of modern orthopedics.

Healthcare professionals interested in elevating their clinical skills or training their medical staff are encouraged to explore the upcoming course calendar. Registration is now open for the next session, and practitioners are advised to secure your seat early due to the limited class sizes maintained for educational quality.

For more information on the available modules or to view the full list of orthobiologics training Clearwater opportunities, providers are invited to visit the official My Injection Training website.

About My Injection Training

My Injection Training is a premier medical education center located in Clearwater, FL. Founded by Karen Rea, FNP-BC, the facility specializes in providing hands-on clinical training for advanced injection techniques and regenerative medicine procedures. My Injection Training is committed to providing healthcare providers in Clearwater and surrounding areas with the technical skills and protocols necessary to offer non-surgical treatment options for musculoskeletal conditions. The center focuses on safety, precision, and evidence-based medicine to help practices expand their service offerings effectively.