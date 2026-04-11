AI In Sports Market Leaders, Outlook, Growth Overview, Facts & Figures, Segmentation And Business Overview To 2030

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"GlobalStep (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP SE (Germany), HUDL (US), Oracle (US), Stats Perform (US), EXL (US), Sportradar AG (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India)."AI in Sports Market by Solutions (Performance Analytics, Player Monitoring, Broadcast Management), Technology (Generative AI and Other AI), and End User (Sports Associations, Sports Teams) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The size of the global AI in sports market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2024 to 2030, from USD 1.03 billion in 2024 to USD 2.61 billion. Because sports organizations are using data and technology to improve athlete performance, boost productivity, and improve the fan experience, the market for AI in sports is expanding. In order to improve strategies, lower player injury risk, and efficiently manage resources, sophisticated AI tools analyze massive amounts of data.

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“By Sports Type, e-Sports is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The e-sports sector is expected to grow significantly faster than other gaming categories, primarily due to its digital nature, which allows AI technologies to be seamlessly integrated into the virtual environment. For example, AI competitors developed by Google and OpenAI have been used in high-profile contests, such as the Dota 2 competition, where an OpenAI bot played against professional gamers.

Moreover, performance evaluation has also become more efficient with AI systems that focus on analytics. AI has revolutionized performance evaluation in e-sports by analyzing large datasets to identify trends and opponent strategies. e-Sports teams use this data to refine their gameplay in real time. Mobalytics, an American e-sports company, for instance, leverages AI to provide personalized insights, helping gamers improve their performance by highlighting strengths and areas for growth.

Furthermore, AI is also transforming the experience of players in virtual games. Anaconda, an operating system for AI, supports AHDS (Artificial Human Decision Systems) by making content recommendations and facilitating chat moderation on platforms like Twitch, enhancing the quality of the gaming experience. Adopting AI-driven systems is particularly beneficial given the highly informed and digitally active audience of e-Sports. This quick and seamless integration helps grow the market by attracting more players and enhancing their engagement.

“Based on End User, Sports Teams segment will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.”

The sports teams segment is projected to account for the largest market size in AI in Sports market during the forecast period owing to its actual implementation in enhancing performance, conceptualizing strategies, and engaging fans. Teams have begun employing AI-driven systems such as performance analysis systems and injury preventive systems to remain competitive. For instance, Machester City, a football team, applies the tactical analysis of AI where they can change strategies during a match.

Moreover, AI is improving decision-making in data-intensive areas such as talent scouting. For example, systems like IBM's Watsonx assess a player's potential based on statistics and determine which teams would be the best fit. Wearable technologies in sports, such as those from Catapult Sports, use intelligent AI systems to monitor a player's on-field performance and health metrics, enhancing training processes and helping to reduce injuries.

Another important factor is fan engagement. AI programs, such as chatbots and recommendation engines, enhance engagement and lead to increased sales of tickets and merchandise. For instance, NBA teams and other American sports organizations have implemented AI technology to enhance fan interaction with the team through 3D technology.

“By Offering, solutions are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.”

The solutions segment of the AI in sports market is expected to maintain the largest share during the forecast period due to their practical applications in enhancing performance, strategies, and fan engagement. Solutions such as advanced analytics platforms, computer vision tools, and predictive modeling are designed to deliver intelligent insights that support informed decision-making.

For instance, Catapult analytical platform is an example of analytics suite that most teams use to track the players' performance, control injuries, and adjust training regimes. In the same way, computer vision technology from HawkEye Company in sports is used to make calls during the game using real-time information, for example, goal line technology in soccer. Furthermore, it also helps coaches and the entire team create methods for the games through game analysis by using predictive analytics and looking at previous and current statistics to foresee what the other team will do.

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Unique Features in the AI in Sports Market

AI in sports enables real-time data processing from wearable devices, cameras, and sensors to provide instant insights into player performance, movement, and game dynamics. This allows coaches and teams to make data-driven decisions during matches, improving tactics and overall performance efficiency.

AI-powered systems analyze physiological data, workload, and movement patterns to predict injury risks and optimize training intensity. These predictive capabilities help teams extend athlete careers and reduce downtime by proactively managing health and fitness.

Computer vision technology enables automated video analysis, tracking player movements, ball trajectories, and tactical formations. This provides deep game insights and enhances performance evaluation without manual intervention, significantly improving accuracy and speed.

AI-driven platforms offer customized training plans based on individual player data, skill level, and performance history. These solutions democratize access to high-quality coaching by delivering personalized feedback through mobile apps and digital platforms.

Major Highlights of the AI in Sports Market

The AI in sports market is experiencing strong growth as teams, leagues, and organizations increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making. The surge in digital transformation across sports-supported by big data, cloud computing, and analytics-has accelerated the adoption of AI technologies globally.

AI solutions are no longer limited to elite teams; they are expanding into amateur leagues, academies, and grassroots sports. Affordable AI tools and mobile-based platforms are making advanced analytics and coaching accessible to a broader audience.

One of the key highlights is the growing demand for real-time insights during matches and training sessions. AI-powered systems provide instant feedback on player performance, enabling quicker tactical adjustments and improved competitive outcomes.

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Top Companies in the AI in Sports Market

The major vendors covered in the AI in Sports market are GlobalStep (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP SE (Germany), HUDL (US), Oracle (US), Stats Perform (US), EXL (US), Sportradar AG (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), Salesforce (US), SAS Institute (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the AI in Sports market.

Microsoft (US)

Microsoft is a global technology provider offering software, consumer electronics, and services. It operates in three key segments: Productivity and Business Processes (including Office products and LinkedIn), Intelligent Cloud (comprising Azure and enterprise services), and More Personal Computing (covering Windows, Surface devices, and gaming).

IBM (US)

IBM's business activities revolve around four major segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure and Financing. They have a wide range of activities, which include analytics, cloud and cognitive technologies, commerce, IoT, industry solutions, mobile solutions, security, and social solutions, among others. In the Al in sports market, IBM offers solutions in Watsonx to enhance player performance, operational capabilities, and fan involvement. Using Al, machine learning (ML), and data analytics, Watsonx provides real-time insights into player fitness, team strategy, and audience behavior and improves fan experience through predictive analytics, personalized services, and mobile ticketing. It's noteworthy that IBM has developed advanced safety systems for venues, which are AI-based and offer security against undesirable occurrences.

Sportsradar (US)

Sportradar is a leading player in the AI in sports market, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide data-driven insights, analytics, and live streaming services for sports organizations and bettors. Their AI-powered solutions enhance game analysis, fan engagement, and predictive analytics, transforming the sports industry with real-time data and intelligent decision-making tools.

Catapult Group (US)

Catapult Group is a leading provider of AI-driven performance analytics in the sports industry. Their technology enables athletes and teams to track, analyze, and improve physical performance by collecting data from wearable devices and advanced software, enhancing training, strategy, and injury prevention across various sports.

ChyronHego (US)

ChyronHego is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions in the sports market, offering tools for real-time data analysis, graphics, and video automation. Their technology enhances sports broadcasting by delivering advanced insights, interactive visualizations, and improved viewer experiences, helping teams, broadcasters, and organizations leverage AI for enhanced performance and fan engagement.