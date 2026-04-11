Point Of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size To Reach USD 2.29 Billion By 2031, Driven By Bedside Diagnostics

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Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the point of care coagulation testing devices market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the point of care coagulation testing devices market size is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2025 to USD 1.74 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 2.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period. This growth highlights the increasing demand for rapid coagulation testing across hospitals, emergency settings, and home care environments.

The point of care coagulation testing devices industry is shaped by the need for immediate clinical decision-making, especially in cases such as trauma, cardiovascular conditions, and anticoagulant therapy management. With the rising number of patients requiring continuous blood clot monitoring, the market growth is supported by compact and user-friendly devices that deliver quick results. The integration of testing systems with digital health records further strengthens the market forecast, allowing clinicians to access real-time data for improved patient outcomes.

Key Trends in the Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

Growing Adoption of Bedside Testing Solutions

One of the major point of care coagulation testing devices market trends is the increasing preference for bedside diagnostics. Hospitals and emergency departments are relying on these devices to reduce turnaround time and improve treatment accuracy. This shift is also contributing to the overall market share, as more healthcare facilities prioritize decentralized testing.

Rising Demand for Anticoagulant Monitoring

The increasing use of oral anticoagulants is driving the need for regular coagulation monitoring. This trend directly supports the market growth, as patients and healthcare providers seek convenient and efficient testing options. Home-based testing solutions are gaining traction, further influencing the point of care coagulation testing devices industry.

Preference for Electrochemical Detection Technologies

Electrochemical detection methods are becoming widely adopted due to their accuracy and low sample requirements. These technologies are enabling compact device designs and consistent performance, contributing to positive market trends. Their role in enhancing diagnostic precision strengthens the overall point of care coagulation testing devices market forecast.

Integration with Digital Healthcare Systems

Another notable trend in the market is the connection of devices with electronic health records. This allows seamless data sharing and improves clinical workflows. Such developments are helping expand the point of care coagulation testing devices market share, especially in advanced healthcare systems.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Devices and analyzers

Consumables

By Test Type

Prothrombin time / INR

Activated clotting time

Activated partial thromboplastin time

Viscoelastic tests

D-dimer and fibrin degradation tests

By Technology

Electrochemical detection

Optical detection

Mechanical and viscoelastic sensing

Ultrasound-based resonance

By Sample Type

Whole blood

Capillary blood

Plasma

By End User

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

Blood banks and transfusion centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Players in the Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

The competitive landscape of the point of care coagulation testing devices market includes established global companies focusing on product reliability and clinical accuracy. These players contribute significantly to the market share through continuous product development and strategic partnerships.

Leading companies in the point of care coagulation testing devices industry include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott

Werfen

HemoSonics, LLC

Conclusion

The point of care coagulation testing devices market is set to maintain consistent growth as healthcare systems emphasize faster diagnostics and improved patient management. The increasing use of anticoagulant therapies, along with the need for immediate test results, is shaping the future of the devices industry.

In addition, the ongoing shift toward decentralized healthcare and home-based monitoring is supporting long-term market growth. With continued focus on accuracy, convenience, and digital integration, the point of care coagulation testing devices market forecast remains positive.

Overall, the combination of clinical demand, technological preference, and expanding application areas ensures that the point of care coagulation testing devices market size and market share will continue to evolve steadily in the coming years.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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