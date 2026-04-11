Point Of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size To Reach USD 2.29 Billion By 2031, Driven By Bedside Diagnostics
Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the point of care coagulation testing devices market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Introduction
According to Mordor Intelligence, the point of care coagulation testing devices market size is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2025 to USD 1.74 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 2.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period. This growth highlights the increasing demand for rapid coagulation testing across hospitals, emergency settings, and home care environments.
The point of care coagulation testing devices industry is shaped by the need for immediate clinical decision-making, especially in cases such as trauma, cardiovascular conditions, and anticoagulant therapy management. With the rising number of patients requiring continuous blood clot monitoring, the market growth is supported by compact and user-friendly devices that deliver quick results. The integration of testing systems with digital health records further strengthens the market forecast, allowing clinicians to access real-time data for improved patient outcomes.
Key Trends in the Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
Growing Adoption of Bedside Testing Solutions
One of the major point of care coagulation testing devices market trends is the increasing preference for bedside diagnostics. Hospitals and emergency departments are relying on these devices to reduce turnaround time and improve treatment accuracy. This shift is also contributing to the overall market share, as more healthcare facilities prioritize decentralized testing.
Rising Demand for Anticoagulant Monitoring
The increasing use of oral anticoagulants is driving the need for regular coagulation monitoring. This trend directly supports the market growth, as patients and healthcare providers seek convenient and efficient testing options. Home-based testing solutions are gaining traction, further influencing the point of care coagulation testing devices industry.
Preference for Electrochemical Detection Technologies
Electrochemical detection methods are becoming widely adopted due to their accuracy and low sample requirements. These technologies are enabling compact device designs and consistent performance, contributing to positive market trends. Their role in enhancing diagnostic precision strengthens the overall point of care coagulation testing devices market forecast.
Integration with Digital Healthcare Systems
Another notable trend in the market is the connection of devices with electronic health records. This allows seamless data sharing and improves clinical workflows. Such developments are helping expand the point of care coagulation testing devices market share, especially in advanced healthcare systems.
Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:
Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Devices and analyzers
Consumables
By Test Type
Prothrombin time / INR
Activated clotting time
Activated partial thromboplastin time
Viscoelastic tests
D-dimer and fibrin degradation tests
By Technology
Electrochemical detection
Optical detection
Mechanical and viscoelastic sensing
Ultrasound-based resonance
By Sample Type
Whole blood
Capillary blood
Plasma
By End User
Hospitals and clinics
Diagnostic laboratories
Blood banks and transfusion centers
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key Players in the Point of Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market
The competitive landscape of the point of care coagulation testing devices market includes established global companies focusing on product reliability and clinical accuracy. These players contribute significantly to the market share through continuous product development and strategic partnerships.
Leading companies in the point of care coagulation testing devices industry include:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Siemens Healthineers AG
Abbott
Werfen
HemoSonics, LLC
Conclusion
The point of care coagulation testing devices market is set to maintain consistent growth as healthcare systems emphasize faster diagnostics and improved patient management. The increasing use of anticoagulant therapies, along with the need for immediate test results, is shaping the future of the devices industry.
In addition, the ongoing shift toward decentralized healthcare and home-based monitoring is supporting long-term market growth. With continued focus on accuracy, convenience, and digital integration, the point of care coagulation testing devices market forecast remains positive.
Overall, the combination of clinical demand, technological preference, and expanding application areas ensures that the point of care coagulation testing devices market size and market share will continue to evolve steadily in the coming years.
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