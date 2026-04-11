Thai Medicure Becomes Official Bangladeshi Agent Of Thailand's Piyavate Hospital

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 11, 2026 4:51 am - Thai Medicure, a top medical tourism company in Bangladesh, offers doctor appointments, hospital admissions, Thai visa processing, and air ambulance services.

Thai Medicure, a renowned medical tourism company in Bangladesh, has been appointed as the authorised medical referral partner for Piyavate Hospital in Thailand. This collaboration allows Bangladeshi patients to access specialised medical treatment in Thailand with structured local support and professional care coordination. By partnering with a respected private healthcare institution, Thai Medicure continues to expand cross-border healthcare access and strengthen international patient referral pathways.

Thailand is recognised worldwide for its advanced healthcare system, modern medical facilities, and highly trained specialists who provide care that meets international standards. Through this partnership, Thai Medicure combines the country's medical excellence with local guidance, ensuring Bangladeshi patients receive seamless support, from scheduling consultations and travel planning to hospital admissions and post-treatment follow-ups.

Piyavate Hospital is a renowned private medical facility in Thailand, recognised for its advanced technology and skilled team of healthcare professionals. The hospital provides a wide spectrum of care, including cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology, general surgery, and comprehensive diagnostic services. Its emphasis on patient-centred treatment and adherence to international standards makes it a trusted choice for both domestic and international patients seeking quality healthcare.

“This partnership with Piyavate Hospital provides enhanced access to high-quality medical care to Bangladeshi patients,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Thai Medicure.“It emphasises our dedication to delivering trustworthy medical referral services, guiding patients at every stage of their treatment. We take pride in connecting Bangladeshi patients with internationally accredited healthcare providers while offering hands-on support throughout their care journey.”

As the official Piyavate Hospital Bangladesh Office, Thai Medicure provides end-to-end support for patients seeking treatment in Thailand. The organisation coordinates all aspects of medical travel, including visa guidance, appointment scheduling, hospital admissions, and emergency transport if required. Patients also benefit from telemedicine consultations and dedicated airport-to-hospital transport, ensuring a smooth transition into care.

Visit to learn more about Thai Medicure's services.

Contact Information:

Fuad Hasan

Thai Medicure

Email:...

Phone: +8801332538535