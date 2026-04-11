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UAE Lottery Reveals Winning Numbers In Latest Lucky Day Draw

UAE Lottery Reveals Winning Numbers In Latest Lucky Day Draw


2026-04-11 02:16:21
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Lucky Day game is now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players more chances to win prizes under the revised format, including a Dh30 million jackpot
    By: SM Ayaz Zakir

    The UAE Lottery on Saturday (April 11) announced the latest Lucky Day results as part of its newly introduced twice-weekly draw schedule.

    For draw number 260411, the winning numbers were:

      Days: 26, 13, 18, 6, 4 and 11

      Lucky Month: 11

    Lucky Chance winners

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    Three players won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

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    The winning IDs were:

      CC5356810

      AP1415003

      BF3032893

    The Lucky Day game is now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players more chances to win prizes under the revised format, including a Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize.

    ALSO READ
      UAE Lottery winning numbers announced; over 9,000 residents bag prizes 5 winners take home Dh100,000 each in latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw UAE Lottery reveals winning numbers from Eid weekend draw

    MENAFN11042026000049011007ID1110970387



Khaleej Times

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