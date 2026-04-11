UAE Lottery Reveals Winning Numbers In Latest Lucky Day Draw

The UAE Lottery on Saturday (April 11) announced the latest Lucky Day results as part of its newly introduced twice-weekly draw schedule.

For draw number 260411, the winning numbers were:

Days: 26, 13, 18, 6, 4 and 11 Lucky Month: 11

Three players won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

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The winning IDs were:

CC5356810 AP1415003 BF3032893

The Lucky Day game is now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players more chances to win prizes under the revised format, including a Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize.

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