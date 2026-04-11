Last Crans-Montana Victim Leaves Zurich Children's Hospital

The further treatment of the nine people affected is now taking place close to home, mostly on an outpatient basis or in inpatient rehabilitation centres. There, the young people will regain their mobility and independence, the hospital added.

Zurich Children's Hospital treated nine fire victims from Switzerland and other European countries. At times, up to six seriously to extremely seriously injured young people were being treated at the same time. All nine young people had to be treated in intensive care, some of them for several weeks or months.

Numerous mainly plastic-reconstructive operations were necessary during the course of treatment. According to the hospital, several dozen specialist disciplines and professional groups were involved in the treatment.

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According to the hospital, the modern infrastructure of the new building also contributed to the success of the treatment. A heated shock room, a corresponding operating theatre and specially equipped rooms in the intensive care unit were crucial. At the previous location, a maximum of two to three severely burnt patients could be treated at the same time.

Together with the University Hospital in Lausanne (CHUV), the University Children's Hospital Zurich is one of two national centres for severely burn-injured children and adolescents. The transfer of patients from other hospitals was coordinated by the Federal Office for Civil Protection.

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However, the healing process is not yet complete for those affected, the hospital added. They would have to“continue to be cared for for years”. Some of them will continue to come to Zurich for outpatient therapy and follow-up checks.

“We sincerely wish all the young people strength, patience and confidence for their future journey,” said Julia Hillebrandt, CEO of the children's hospital, in the press release. The Tages-Anzeiger had first reported on this.

Meanwhile, six other victims of the fire in the“Le Constellation” bar are at Zurich University Hospital. Six victims are also being treated at Lausanne's University Hospital. Nineteen people are being treated abroad and seven people are in Suva rehabilitation clinics.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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