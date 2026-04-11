Samsung Sri Lanka Celebrates Samsung Electronics' 20-Year Global Leadership As The World's No.1 TV Brand

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Samsung Sri Lanka celebrates a major global milestone as Samsung Electronics has been recognised as the world's No.1 TV brand for the 20th consecutive year, reinforcing its leadership in the television industry and its continued commitment to innovation, premium performance and cutting-edge display technology.

According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung maintained its position as the global TV market leader in 2025 with a 29.1% share of the global television market based on revenue. The achievement marks two decades of consistent leadership since Samsung first secured the top position in 2006.

For customers in Sri Lanka, this milestone reflects the same global innovation and trusted performance that continues to shape Samsung's local TV lineup, bringing advanced viewing experiences to homes across the country.

Samsung's leadership in the TV industry has been defined by a series of transformative innovations that have reshaped how people experience television.

The company first achieved the global No.1 position in 2006 with its design-focused Bordeaux TV, which introduced a bold new aesthetic to home entertainment. From that point forward, Samsung continued to pioneer technologies that pushed the boundaries of picture quality, design and connectivity.

In 2009, Samsung accelerated the global shift toward LED televisions, introducing slimmer designs with improved energy efficiency and superior picture performance.

By 2011, the introduction of Smart TVs transformed televisions into connected entertainment hubs, allowing users to access streaming services, apps and digital content directly from their screens.

Samsung also expanded the role of televisions within home interiors. In 2015, the launch of The Serif reimagined the television as a design statement that blends seamlessly into living spaces. This concept evolved further in 2017 with The Frame, which introduced the Art TV category by allowing televisions to display curated digital artwork when not in use.

On the technology front, Samsung continued to lead advancements in picture quality. The introduction of QLED TVs powered by quantum dot technology in 2017 set new standards for brightness, colour accuracy and durability.

Further breakthroughs followed, including the launch of 8K televisions in 2018, delivering more than 33 million pixels for ultra-high-resolution viewing. In 2020, Samsung introduced MICRO LED technology, representing a new era of self-emissive displays with exceptional brightness, contrast and colour performance, particularly for ultra-large screens.

Samsung's global leadership is especially evident in the premium TV segment. In 2025, the company held a 54.3% market share in TVs priced above USD 2,500, while also leading the category above USD 1,500 with a 52.2% market share.

Building on this momentum, Samsung continues to expand its premium TV portfolio through innovations across Neo QLED, OLED and next-generation display technologies.

The company is also advancing Micro RGB technology, which represents the next stage of display evolution, while continuing to enhance its Neo QLED and OLED lineups with larger screen sizes, improved brightness and deeper contrast.

Samsung's Mini LED technology is also being expanded across a wider range of models, enabling more precise backlight control and delivering enhanced picture quality across multiple screen sizes and price points.

A key focus of Samsung's latest innovations is the integration of AI-powered technology into televisions. Advanced processors and intelligent algorithms now optimise picture quality, sound performance and personalised viewing experiences in real time.

AI-powered TVs can automatically enhance brightness, contrast and resolution while adapting audio output to match the type of content being viewed. These capabilities create a more immersive and intuitive entertainment experience for users.

As Samsung celebrates 20 years as the world's leading TV brand, Samsung Sri Lanka continues to bring the latest innovations to the local market, offering a wide range of televisions designed for diverse lifestyles, budgets and entertainment preferences.

From premium Neo QLED and OLED displays to design-led lifestyle TVs and smart AI-powered models, Samsung's lineup reflects the same engineering excellence and forward-looking technology that has defined the brand's global success.

With a strong legacy of innovation and a continued focus on the future of home entertainment, Samsung remains committed to delivering world-class viewing experiences to consumers in Sri Lanka and around the world.